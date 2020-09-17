The city of Bakersfield is expected to begin road reconstruction work on F Street, from 24th Street to Highway 204, on Monday.
Road work will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day, Monday through Saturday, until Nov. 9, the city said in a news release.
Traffic delays are expected and drivers are advised to use caution when traveling through. Also, using alternate routes or allowing extra travel time to reach your destination is encouraged by the city.
Temporary road closures will also be in effect during the reconstruction of the 26th Street, 28th Street and 30th Street intersections. Detours and alternative routes will be provided.
The project is scheduled to be completed by mid-November, the city said.
