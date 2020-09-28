The city of Bakersfield announced a road reconstruction project taking place this week on White Lane between South H and Kenny streets.
The project is taking place between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays until Nov. 23.
The city said traffic delays are expected. Drivers are advised to use caution when traveling through the area or simply use alternate routes getting to their destination.
Temporary road closures are expected at the intersections of White Lane and South H Street; White Lane and Fambrough Drive; and White Lane and Monitor Street.
Detours and alternate routes will be provided during these phases of construction.
