Road construction project planned on Truxtun Avenue

A road construction project on Truxtun Avenue between Elm Street and Chester Avenue is planned for Saturday and Sunday.
Construction is expected to take place between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. each day and is expected to be completed Sunday. Temporary lane reductions, road closures and detours may result as well.
During the construction, traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction.
Traffic delays are expected as a result and drivers are advised to use caution while driving in the area, plan for delays or to use alternate routes to avoid the area.