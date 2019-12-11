If your name is Security Paving, Granite Construction, Griffith Co. or any number of other road construction firms, the Thomas Roads Improvement Program may be your best friend this year and next.
With several local TRIP projects moving rapidly through various stages of project development, companies like these are working toward deadlines and target dates on projects as diverse as 24th Street and Centennial Corridor to Highway 99 and Highway 43.
"These projects extend beyond the roadways," said TRIP outreach manager Janet Wheeler.
Even though motorists may not always see work being done at a particular location, workers may be working at night — or on aspects of a project that may not be immediately visible to a passing driver.
Wheeler periodically supplies a snapshot of each project’s recent activities and progress. Here's a look at where they're at:
MILESTONES
• Traffic began moving last month on the new bridge that transfers motorists from northbound Highway 99 to eastbound Highway 58. The old connector bridge was demolished.
• Access to Highway 43, also known as Enos Lane, on the north side of Stockdale Highway is expected to re-open before the end of the year.
PROJECT STATUS: 24th STREET AND MORE
Believe it or not, the 24th Street Improvement Project, which on the surface looks like it has a long way to go, is 55 percent complete, according to Wheeler's report. Anticipated completion is spring 2020.
Access to and from the north side of 24th Street remains closed at Spruce, Pine, Cedar and Alder streets. Drainage work is underway on 24th, between D Street and the freeway portion of Highway 178. Two westbound lanes are open to traffic, but closures may be in place for side streets on the north side of 24th Street as drainage pipe is installed across intersections. Slow down as lanes can be uneven and narrow.
Work also continues along 23rd Street between C and M streets. Lanes have been paved along the south side of the roadway, but manholes will need to be raised along this section of the roadway prior to opening these lanes to traffic.
A section of new roadway was paved last month for westbound 24th Street between Oak Street and Beech Street. Roadway work is also underway at Oak Street and 24th Street and this work will continue through December.
Asphalt paving for this area is expected to be scheduled this month. Electrical and irrigation work continues at various locations within the project area.
The contractor continues working on the westbound Highway 58 bridge widening and the new southbound Highway 99-to-Ming Avenue off-ramp. Work is also underway on various drainage systems, the Elcia retention basin, and the new Belle Terrace Pump Plant.
"There are enormous drainage systems with all these projects," Wheeler said.
PHASE 4 – MAINLINE
Security Paving Company is 10 percent complete, with anticipated completion in summer 2022 of the construction of the freeway between Highway 99 and the Westside Parkway. Roadway excavation is underway between La Mirada Drive and Marella Way, according to the update. The contractor finished driving piles for the future bridge abutments at La Mirada Drive last month. Crews will be forming the abutment footings for this bridge in December. La Mirada Drive remains closed, but motorists can use Marella Way to cross the corridor.
Earthwork continues in the vicinity of Ford Avenue, California Avenue and Commerce Drive. The contractor is moving dirt to these locations to raise the elevations in preparation of constructing bridges that will cross over these streets. Pile driving began last month at Ford Avenue and California Avenue and will continue at both locations in December.
Work on the bridge abutments at Real Road will also continue through the end of the year.
HIGHWAY 43/STOCKDALE HIGHWAY ROUNDABOUT
The Griffith Company is 58 percent complete, with spring 2020 as the target for completion. This project replaces an existing 4-way stop with a roundabout at this intersection.
Concrete paving for this phase of construction is nearly complete. The contractor plans to place stamped concrete for splitter islands in early December and re-open Highway 43 to through traffic on the north side of Stockdale Highway before the end of the year. Work will then switch to the south side of the roundabout. Upcoming work includes demolition of existing roadway for construction of the remaining splitter islands.
Winter rain and other inclement weather conditions can impact construction activities and project schedules. Many activities cannot be performed in the rain, when the ground is wet, or when temperatures are too low. In addition, Caltrans does not allow lane and ramp closures during rain or foggy conditions. Construction activities may be canceled and rescheduled without prior notice.
According to Wheeler, TRIP staff appreciates the public’s patience as contractors make the necessary scheduling adjustments to work around changing weather conditions.
