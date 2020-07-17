Paving operations are scheduled next week for intersections along 24th Street between E Street and M Street, according to a news release from the city of Bakersfield. In turn, some road closures in the area are expected.
The south side of the 24th Street intersections at D Street, E Street, G Street, K Street and Eye Street will experience full-time closures starting Monday, the news release stated. Businesses located along the south side of 24th Street will be accessible from 23rd Street.
Nighttime lane closures will also be in effect on 24th Street between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. with one lane remaining open to westbound traffic, the news release stated. During daytime hours, all westbound lanes on 24th Street will be open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.