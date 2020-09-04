There will be nighttime lane closures on impacting State Route 99 starting next week.
According to the city of Bakersfield, closures are expected in two areas:
-- Between State Route 58 and Ming Avenue, in order for the city can pave a new auxiliary lane for northbound-to-eastbound traffic. Closures of the two outside northbound lanes of road are expected to take place between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. on Tuesday; Sunday, Sept. 13; and Thursday, Sept. 17.
-- The westbound State Route 58 to southbound State Route 99 connector ramp on Tuesday. This closure is needed to off-load construction materials and is expected to be in place between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Westbound-to-southbound traffic will be detoured at Union Avenue during the closure.
Construction schedules may be changed without notice due to unforeseen circumstances, the city said in a news release.
