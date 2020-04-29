Northbound and southbound State Route 99 will be closed between Stockdale Highway and Ming Avenue on May 4 from 11 p.m.-5 a.m. The westbound State Route 58-to-southbound State Route 99 loop ramp will also be closed between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.
The closures are taking place to install deck concrete on the widened westbound State Route 58/State Route 99 separation bridge, according to a news release from the city of Bakersfield.
Elsewhere, Wible Road will be closed between Stockdale Highway and Belle Terrace on May 5 from 4 a.m.-10 a.m., according to the city. The closure is taking place for the installation of concrete placement on the widened bridge deck, and will impact both directions of travel.
Northbound and southbound freeway motorists will be detoured to Union Avenue. Motorists can use either Real Road or H Street to detour around the Wible Road closure.
According to the city, road closures may change due between now and the scheduled date.
