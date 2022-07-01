Road closure announced for Highway 58

The city of Bakersfield announced a road closure for Highway 58 in a news release Friday.
Nighttime closures have been scheduled for the westbound lanes of the Highway 58 connector to the southbound lanes of Highway 99.
The closure is expected to happen from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. Tuesday through Friday.
The closure is needed for installation of falsework.
During these closures, westbound-to-southbound motorists will be detoured to the northbound lanes of the Highway 99 connector to exit at California Avenue and then re-enter on the southbound lanes of the Highway 99 on-ramp.