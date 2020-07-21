Kern County hasn’t been excluded in an uptick in statewide wildfires this year.
Spokesman Andrew Freeborn said the Kern County Fire Department has already seen a significant number of local wildfires, starting in May. Freeborn said statistics for 2020 weren’t readily available, but KCFD is fresh off the heels of fighting two large blazes between Bakersfield and Tehachapi with one reaching as large as 2,900 acres.
“We know as the year goes on that we’re coming into a ramp that’s going up,” Freeborn said. “We’re only going to see more fires and they’re going to have potential to be larger and more destructive. So, we’re not out of the woods yet; it’s getting more desperate.”
Despite the increase in wildfires this year compared to 2019, Freeborn said total acreage burned is lower. That follows the same trend all of California has seen: more incidents, yet less damage.
As of July 19, California has had 4,891 wildfires burn a total of 43,992 acres of land, according to Cal Fire. So far, there have already been 1,804 more wildfires this year compared to last. However, 12,673 fewer acres have burned.
Locally, Freeborn attributed this to the various preventative measures KCFD takes throughout the winter and spring.
“Thanks to the changes made by (Fire Chief David Witt), we are seeing an incredible benefit to our communities,” Freeborn said. “Over the winter and spring he emphasized air and wildland programs to keep us as busy as possible.
“That goes relatively unnoticed by the community, but because of that work, we’re reaping the benefits.”
It includes facilitating controlled burns and clearing brush, branches and other potential fuel sources throughout the county. The recent Bena and Flat fires posed threats to homes and citizens, but were successfully stifled at the lines where KCFD took measures in the spring, Freeborn said.
Cal Fire Capt. and Communications Officer Issac Sanchez said he’s actually been surprised with wildfire increases considering the stay-at-home orders and other COVID-19 precautions in place.
“You would expect there would be fewer (wildfires) with the stay-at-home orders,” Sanchez said. “We’ll have to look closer at the numbers after the year ends. They certainly haven’t been the numbers I was expecting.”
Many fire officials said the increase in regional wildfires is likely because of a somewhat drier winter in the Sierra Nevadas. Andy Bollenbacher, forecaster for the National Weather Service in Hanford, said this allows vegetation to dry up earlier than it should.
He added there aren’t any forecasts showing a return of rain for the coming months.
“Normally it’s dry all summer but by October there would be (rain) coming in, but we’re not seeing strong signals either way as of this moment,” Bollenbacher said.
Much of northern California is experiencing a drought with some stretches along the Oregon border classified as an “extreme drought,” according to the National Integrated Drought Information System.
The Mineral Fire in western Fresno County has claimed more than 28,000 acres of land thus far, according to Cal Fire.
Gabe Garcia, Bakersfield field manager for the Bureau of Land Management, said he expects an increase in wildfires locally the remainder of summer and into fall. He said his agency stages equipment and firefighters throughout the county on “heavy fire days” that provide increased wildfire conditions.
“We actually have a fire watch in some areas of the Sierra Nevadas (on Tuesday) because of some thunderstorms that have the potential to create a spark with its lightning,” Garcia said.
The Bureau of Land Management primarily focuses on fighting wildfires as opposed to structure fires, Garcia said. Throughout the county, they have three fire stations, each with three engines and six to nine firefighters, Garcia added.
KCFD has about 60 seasonal firefighters annually in their air and wildland programs, Freeborn said.
“Every single day we at the department are looking to prevent fires from happening in the first place,” he said.
