Rise in viral 'co-infections' pressures local hospital staffs

20200726-bc-hospital (copy)

Chief Nursing Officer Terri Church at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital in July 2020. 

 Alex Horvath / The Californian / File

Bakersfield hospitals are reporting a surge in adults showing up in emergency rooms suffering from two or three viral infections — an unusual situation that has begun to strain staffing levels at local medical centers.

Representatives of several local hospitals said Thursday the increase in so-called co-infections, up as much as 30 percent from a month ago, started around the start of December after a similar jump in cases affecting children.

Coronavirus Cases