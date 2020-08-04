Rio Tinto Boron, eastern Kern County's largest mining operation, has found a number of ways to contribute to the well-being of its community during the COVID-19 crisis.
The company said it has partnered with its local workforce to donate $40,000 to Antelope Valley Blue Star Mothers, the Antelope Valley Partners for Health, the Beacon Light Mission, the Boys & Girls Club of the Los Angeles Harbor, Bridge for Hope California City and Community Action Partnership of Kern.
The mine has even allowed its technicians to produce hand sanitizer to help meet demand for personal protective supplies during the pandemic.
In addition, the company contributed $12,000 to the U.S. Borax Visitors Center Foundation. The donation helped fund 12 scholarships to students from Boron Junior Senior High School.
"Our entire team is committed to doing everything we can to keep our people safe through this crisis and build more resilience with our communities," Richard Cohen, managing director of Rio Tinto Borates & Lithium, said in a news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.