The superintendent of Rio Bravo-Greeley Union School District announced in a letter to parents that the district is pausing in-person instruction because of staffing restraints related to COVID-19 exposures.
Superintendent Jennifer Hedge wrote in letter home to parents on Thursday that one individual in the school community tested positive, and that anyone on campus who had been in contact with that person would be notified.
"Please note, this pause is not related to a COVID-19 outbreak within our district community," Hedge wrote.
All classes, including special education classes, would likely return to distance learning immediately through the end of Winter Break, Monday, Jan. 4. Hedge wrote that the district would confirm return dates for the district's school sites.