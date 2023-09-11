The mastermind leading seven people to submit more than 400 false California Employment Development Department claims, collecting millions for luxury vehicles and jewelry, carried out his plan while locked up in Tehachapi's California Correctional Institution by tracking everything on hard-copy ledgers, according to federal prosecutors.
Telvin Breaux, 31, pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of aggravated identity theft and a single count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud. The EDD could have distributed nearly $25 million of taxpayers' money if each of the 400 claims were approved, a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Eastern District said, but only $5.4 million was handed out of which some wasn't distributed to the defendants.
"Breaux collected the identities used for the fraudulent claims, managed the submission of the claims and controlled the distribution of the proceeds," according to his plea agreement.
Bakersfield defense attorney Alekxia Torres Stallings, representing Breaux, wrote in an email her office negotiated a reasonable disposition. But there still remains work to do — she plans to highlight his mitigating factors at the sentencing hearing.
Sentencing is scheduled for March 18.
Torres Stallings added Breaux's case was legally complex with thousands of pages detailing prosecutors' evidence.
Breaux and the co-defendants obtained personal identifying information for inmates, civilians and their own children, a news release said. It added the civilians were patients at hospitals, dentists' offices or happened to enter into a business where a co-defendant worked.
The personal information was used to submit fraudulent unemployment insurance claims online to the EDD and falsely stated that these applicants were unemployed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, prosecutors said.
Another local inmate, Daryol Richmond, 32, also took part in this scheme. The Kern Valley State Prison inmate was sentenced to at least five years in federal prison in December.
Breaux pulled everyone's strings by speaking with them on contraband cell phones, the news release claimed.
Co-defendants Fantasia Brown and Shanice White reportedly collected the money, per Breaux's instructions. White reportedly told him that she needed a cash counting machine because her hands hurt so much from counting money, the news release stated.
The money also went toward rent, a Mercedes and other vehicles, trips to Las Vegas and other places, high-end furniture and tuition, the news release stated.
Another co-defendant, Holly White, is accused of creating email addresses in the name of hospital patients for the fake claims. Holly received this information from Breaux, who got the identities from another co-defendant's friend who worked at a hospital.
Holly is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 16.
Cecelia Allen, 35, of Downey, Tonisha Brown, 30, of Los Angeles, and Fantesia Davis, 34, of Victorville have also been accused in this ring.
