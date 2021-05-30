Right in time for Memorial Day: String of 100-plus-degree days dialed up for Bakersfield

High temperatures appear to be on the horizon in the southern San Joaquin Valley this week.
Right on cue with Memorial Day, a string of 100-plus-degree days is expected for Bakersfield starting Monday.
Late last week, Jerald Meadows, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Hanford, said Monday was forecast for 102 degrees. Some weather apps had it as high as 106 toward the latter part of the three-day weekend.
Similar temperatures appear to be in the offing for the remainder of the week. In other words, right when people are looking to spread their wings on Memorial Day and beyond, the Bakersfield summer could hinder those plans.
“We’re definitely going to see more and more of those days. Not to say we’ll be stuck in the perpetual 100-degree heat,” Meadows said.
“We do get our strings of seven or eight days where max temperature is 100,” he added. “Then a few days below it. Rebound, back and forth.”
Of course, Memorial Day is typically a holiday when folks like to get outdoors to honor fallen military veterans, escape to a park or enjoy an afternoon barbecue.
The Kern County Public Health Services Department reminded residents that the heat can pose significant health risks and underscored potential dangers for young children, elderly, those with chronic diseases or disabilities, and pregnant women in particular.
“Spending time outside has a number of positive health benefits; however, extreme heat can pose significant risk to your health,” Kern Public Health Services Director Brynn Carrigan said in a news release. “While enjoying the outdoors this weekend, I implore you to practice heat safety to prevent any heat-related tragedies.”
Another outlet some choose to beat the heat is the Kern River, although that poses safety concerns of its own.
On Friday, the Kern County Sheriff's Office held its annual news conference to update the river's death count on signage at the mouth of the canyon. Sgt. Kevin Kimmel advised visitors going to the river to fish or engage in recreational activities with their families to be safe and monitor children who are with them.
He also advised that if you consume alcohol, don't get it in any body of water, as alcohol impairs judgment and can impact one’s ability to swim.
If someone spots another person who falls in the river, Kimmel said to keep an eye on the person, but don’t get in the water. Search and Rescue should be en route to perform a rescue.
Bakersfield city spray parks opened over the weekend to help provide some element of relief. They’re scheduled to operate daily this week, 1-6 p.m.
Ditto for North of the River Recreation and Parks District spray parks, which are open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
And, of course, there are cooling centers in Kern County that will be up and running on extremely hot days.
In general, they're open in the San Joaquin and Kern River valleys when the temperature is forecast to be 105 degrees or higher, in desert areas when temperature is forecast to be 108 degrees or higher, and in Frazier Park when the temperature is forecast to be 95 degrees or higher. The centers are open from 1-8 p.m.