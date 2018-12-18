Ridgeview High social studies teacher Marc Donez had a unique proposition for his students facing their final exams this week.
If his students were able to get Bakersfield native and Oakland Raiders quarterback David Carr to give a shout out to the school on social media by the end of the day today, they would get to take an alternate exam with fewer questions.
“Finals can always be stressful for the kids, so I was trying to calm those nerves a little bit,” Donez said. “I wanted to try something fun.”
The students were up to the challenge, with several of them posting on Twitter asking Carr to respond. On Tuesday afternoon, the students got their wish. Rather than just a text post, however, Carr posted a video message.
“Shout out to the students at Ridgeview High School that wanted me to tweet a shout out to you,” he said. “Well, I’m going to send you a video instead and say that there shouldn’t even be an alternate exam — there should be no exam. God bless you guys and go Raiders!”
Now, it’s time for Donez to pay up. He said his students will take the alternate exam this week.
“I was optimistic he would respond, knowing how involved he is in our community,” he said.
Donez said he’s a Raiders fan and holds Carr in high esteem.
“I’m a big Derek Carr fan, knowing the positive things he and his family does for the community,” he said. “He’s a great role model for our students.”
Carr and his brother, David Carr, participate in a CarrElite football camp for kids each year, as well as participate in other local events. Derek Carr is also a spokesperson for Valley Children's Healthcare.
(1) comment
Dumbest thing I've ever seen. Why go to school then?Why go to work? It's not even original. Kobe the rapist got a class off from taking their final a day earlier in San Benito HS in Texas. Can someone give me an AMEN so I won't have to pay my bill's or mortgage?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.