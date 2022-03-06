Ridgeview High students head for NYC after taking 1st, 2nd in state business contest

To Bakersfield's storied history in the high school business competition known as Virtual Enterprise, this year were added not one out-of-nowhere victory, but two.
Ridgeview High became in late January the first school to place teams in the top two spots in a state final. They'll head to New York City in early April to represent California. A team from Bakersfield High is also going after coming in third, and so is a team from Centennial High that finished sixth.
It's worth noting both Ridgeview teams created new virtual businesses rather than improve upon legacy enterprises from prior classes. More remarkable is that both respective CEOs were new to business plan competition when they signed up last fall — and their instructor only started teaching last year.
"These kids worked before school, during and they were always the last ones to leave campus," said the school's Virtual Enterprise instructor, Miguel Garcia, who brought in local business professionals who watched students' business plan presentations and provided feedback.
Both teams came up with business plans that would tap current consumer trends seeing strong growth in the real economy.
Ridgeview student Alexsandra Lochridge competes as CEO of Toys n' Tails, a virtual business that would capitalize on projections the domestic dog industry will grow 9 percent per year through 2027, and that 70 percent of millennial dog owners prefer pet products that are environmentally sustainable and safe, with ingredients like oatmeal and aloe.
The idea started with an adviser telling Lochridge's team she had adopted a dog during the pandemic. Toys n' Tails became a virtual doggy day care service offering grooming, boarding and training.
It would provide sustainable products, pet report cards and a mobile grooming fleet pet owners could use to bathe their own animals. The target market is people of ages between 25 and 40 living in double-income homes. The business would work with local organizations to rehabilitate pets and host adoptions.
Lochridge said the team's website has attracted potential customers who had to be informed the business "is not actually real."
Her classmate, fellow senior Inderpal Singh, serves as CEO of Nature's Canvas, a virtual business that would aim for some of the estimated $4.2 billion U.S. consumers spend each year on environmentally conscious art supplies.
The idea is to avoid the harmful volatile organic compounds used in most paints and instead use preservatives derived from milk byproducts. The company would also sell brushes and pencils made with sustainably grown bamboo, and paper produced from recycled stone, all of which address consumers' desire to buy more environmentally friendly products.
"Eco-anxiety has definitely, definitely been on the rise," Singh said.
The team feels lucky to have fared as well as it has after a close call. One of the presenting executives at Nature's Canvas, Ivan Barajas, came down with COVID-19 the night before an important competition. Garcia gave everyone a pep talk and a decision was made to carry on with the full team, Barajas included, using live streaming software.
Singh said it was scary because of the streaming data lag, and the company's finely tuned presentation had to be edited at the eleventh hour. But they opted for that over changing the six-person lineup.
"They said, 'We're stronger as a team and we're never going to leave each other,'" Garcia said.
Neither Lochridge nor Singh saw business management as a potential career prior to joining Garcia's class. Singh still doesn't, but as a future lawyer he said he learned a lot about the importance of teamwork, communication and leadership.
Lochridge has long wanted to be a pediatrician, and her experience with Virtual Enterprise hasn't changed that. But she said now she may end up minoring in business management in college.
"I found out," she said, "that I really do love business."