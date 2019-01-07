A 17-year-old Ridgeview High School student has been arrested after investigators learned that over the course of several months he was allegedly video recording other male students who were using the restroom and locker room facilities on campus.
According to a news release from the Bakersfield Police Department, officers were dispatched to the school at 8501 Stine Road after a student reported being the victim of an invasion of privacy.
Detectives have since identified numerous potential victims and are in the process of contacting them, the release said.
The teen suspect was booked into Kern County Juvenile Hall on Friday on multiple counts of invasion of privacy, police said.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Detective Glenn Phippen at 326-3810, or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
