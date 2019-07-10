More than 4,000 Ridgecrest residents gathered at Freedom Park Tuesday night to enjoy a free movie night.
The movie night was hosted by Toyota of Ridgecrest, with the help of the Ridgecrest Police Department, Congressman Kevin McCarthy, Assemblyman Vince Fong and Senator Shannon Grove, according to a press release.
Toyota screened Disney's Dumbo on a giant outdoor screen. Residents were able to enjoy free hot dogs, drinks, and snacks, according to the release.
The event was put on to remind the community of the strength and resilience Ridgecrest has as they continue dealing with the aftermath of last week's earth shattering earthquakes, according to the release.
