A $5.5 million, no-interest state loan approved this week for Ridgecrest Regional Hospital is expected to help the area’s only medical center rebound from financial problems left over from the coronavirus pandemic.
RRH was one of 30 hospitals that applied to receive loans repayable over six years after an initial, 18-month grace period. Only 17 hospitals were ultimately approved for loans totaling almost $300 million.
CEO Jim Suver said by email Friday the money will help RRH recover from an $18 million annual deficit that has resulted in cost cuts and forced the hospital to dip into a reserve fund that had been set aside for what he called critical capital improvement projects.
“While the additional strain on rural health-care systems during the pandemic was not unique to us, RRH had still not recovered from a pair of historic earthquakes only eight months before the onset,” Suver wrote. He added that the hospital’s geographical isolation limits its ability to recruit qualified staff and transfer patients elsewhere.
The money, awarded this week by the state Department of Health Care Access and Information, together with the California Health Facilities Finance Authority, originated from a Distressed Hospital Loan Program Fund established by year’s Assembly Bill 112.
The bill was supported by state Sen. Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield, who pushed for extending loans to RRH as well as Visalia’s Kaweah Delta Health Care District, which received a loan of $20.75 million.
“Keeping Kaweah Hospital and Ridgecrest Regional Hospital open and serving their communities has been my top priority this year,” Grove said in a news release, adding she is grateful for the support of Gov. Gavin Newsom; Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of Health and Human Services Agency; and her colleagues in the state Legislature “for recognizing the potentially disastrous consequences of these two hospitals closing their doors.”
“Hospitals are the one thing that everyone will need at some point in their lives and they are particularly vital for our rural communities,” Grove stated.
Suver acknowledged Grove’s assistance, as did Ridgecrest Mayor Eric Bruen, who said in the senator’s release that losing RRH would have had a devastating impact on Ridgecrest and nearby Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake.
“Senator Grove has fought for and secured funding to protect rural regional medical facilities like Ridgecrest Regional Hospital,” Bruen stated. “The impact that these facilities have on the health and wellness of thousands of Californians daily cannot be quantified in mere dollars.”
The head of the California Hospital Association trade group, CEO Carmela Coyle, said the loans will help preserve access to life-saving hospital services. She thanked Newsom, Grove and seven other state legislators, calling the money “an important mechanism to help avoid diminished access to care in some of California’s most vulnerable areas.”
Assemblyman Vince Fong, R-Bakersfield, noted in a news release he joined his colleagues in creating a financial lifeline that will help hospital staff and volunteers who have worked hard to provide critical medical care.
“This financial relief will provide initial assistance and stability,” Fong stated. “More still must be done including increasing reimbursement rates and removing onerous regulations and costs so Kaweah Delta Health Care District can continue caring for our community.”