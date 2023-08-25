20190706-bc-earthquake

Ridgecrest Regional Hospital

 The Californian / file photo

A $5.5 million, no-interest state loan approved this week for Ridgecrest Regional Hospital is expected to help the area’s only medical center rebound from financial problems left over from the coronavirus pandemic.

RRH was one of 30 hospitals that applied to receive loans repayable over six years after an initial, 18-month grace period. Only 17 hospitals were ultimately approved for loans totaling almost $300 million.