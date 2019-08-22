RIDGECREST — A 19-year-old man was shot and killed in the area between North Gold Canyon and Robalo Street just after midnight Thursday, according to Ridgecrest Police Chief Jed McLaughlin.
“Officers found a subject that appeared to be shot and he was transported to Liberty Ambulance and then transported to Kern Medical Center in Bakersfield,” McLaughlin said. “He succumbed to his injuries.”
The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family and a Kern County Coroner’s office report.
Officers conducted a search of the surrounding neighborhoods looking for a suspect.
According to McLaughlin, no suspect has been arrested as of 7 a.m. Thursday.
“The investigation continues,” McLaughlin said. “We are asking anyone with information to contact the police department.”
The contact for Ridgecrest Police Department is 760-499-5100. According to a video PSA of RPD Sgt. Dan Armogida, RPD will offer a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect or suspects.
"We don't have any information at the time indicating there is a danger to the public but we are asking for your help and if you have information, please contact us," Armogida said.
The shooting happened in the vicinity of Pierce Elementary School on North Gold Canyon. However, the school alerted parents that classes would continue as scheduled.
