She left her 2-year-old son in a draining bathtub and later returned to find him face down, his body blue and unresponsive.
The Ridgecrest woman said she then dropped the child while getting him out of the tub. She spent at least 20 minutes trying to perform CPR before calling 911.
Jordan Whitehead, 20, insisted what happened to her son, who was pronounced dead days after the July 25 incident, was an accident, according to court documents. Neither she nor anyone else intentionally hurt the child, she told investigators.
But police in court documents say the son, Aydan, suffered a host of injuries including unusual scars and bite marks on his body, as well as an anal injury that led them to suspect the child was sexually assaulted.
Whitehead had no explanation for some of the injuries, but said she bit the boy to discipline him after he'd been biting, according to the documents. She said the marks were there because she bit too hard.
Prosecutors have charged Whitehead with second-degree murder and willful cruelty to a child. She's in custody on $1 million bail.
Whitehead told Ridgecrest police dispatched to her apartment in the 1100 block of South College Heights Boulevard that Aydan had thrown up after she fed him dinner the evening of July 25. She washed him and placed him on the couch.
She later noticed he wasn't breathing and called 911.
An investigator, having been told of the severity of the child's injuries by medical staff, told her he knew she was withholding information. Her explanation, he said, didn't explain the boy's condition.
"I told her something traumatic happened to (Aydan) for this to happen," the investigator wrote in court documents. "I told her something happened before that to put him into this type of medical emergency."
After more prodding, Whitehead admitted she left the boy in the tub and returned to find him unresponsive. She told the investigator she had pulled the drain but hadn't stayed to make sure the water emptied.
Investigators questioned Whitehead again after Aydan was pronounced brain dead July 30 and medical staff provided a more detailed description of his injuries. That's when she told them about the biting, documents said. She told them her mother had told her to bite the child if he bit someone else.
She repeatedly denied that Aydan had been sexually assaulted.
"Jordan became very upset and said her family didn't do anything except her being careless or trying to be a parent at the age of 20," an investigator wrote in the documents.
