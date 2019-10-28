The death of a man who died after an altercation at a Ridgecrest tavern in May has been ruled a homicide, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.
Luis Fernando Vargas Quintero, 29, died from blunt force head trauma with contributing factors of hypertensive heart disease and obesity and alcohol and cocaine intoxication, according to a news release. Vargas Quintero was injured in an altercation at 117 E. Ridgecrest Boulevard at 1:50 a.m. on May 26. The name of the business at that address is listed as Triple T’s Tavern online.
Vargas Quintero was transported to Ridgecrest Regional Medical Center, where he died.
