The Kern County Coroner has determined that a Ridgecrest man died of a stab wound as a result of a homicide on Monday.
Derrick Demetric White, 31, was reportedly found unresponsive at the 200 block of W. Wilson Avenue at approximately 3:21 p.m., before he was taken to the Ridgecrest Regional Hospital where he died, according to a report by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.
The Ridgecrest Police Department is the investigating agency on the case.
