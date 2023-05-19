 Skip to main content
Ridgecrest man convicted of murdering wife, setting house on fire

A Ridgecrest man was convicted Wednesday of murdering his wife and then setting their home on fire, according to the Kern County District Attorney's Office. 

George Richard Smith killed Vicki Smith, who he had been married to for 36 years, as she lay in bed and then set two fires in their home, the DA's office wrote in a news release. 

