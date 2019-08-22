A 5.0-magnitude centered near Little Lake, Calif. about 20 miles north of Ridgecrest Thursday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Ridgecrest felt the shocks of the earthquake, the USGS reported, as did Ryan Alsop, Kern County Administrator, on Twitter.
If that 5.0 #earthquake we had out near #Ridgecrest a few minutes ago wasn't enough of a reminder to get yourself and your family prepared for an #emergency, maybe this tweet is #KernCounty. Here's how: https://t.co/ho1R2cSPZJ pic.twitter.com/YjQEpDvKf1— Ryan J. Alsop (@KernCAO) August 22, 2019
Two temblors centered near Ridgecrest in July. The first was considered a foreshock and came in at magnitude 6.4 July 4. The next day, the second one measured as a magnitude 7.1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.