Ridgecrest deputy remembered for public service, humor

Former Kern County Deputy Sheriff Troy Michael Braem touched the lives of Ridgecrest residents through his laughter, kindness and public service, family and friends said.
Braem, known to friends as Mike, died in a motorcycle accident Dec. 2 in Ridgecrest, according to the Kern County coroner’s office. He was 61.
“My dad truly taught me what it means to love deeply,” said Stacey Crow, his daughter.
The father of five children grew up in Ridgecrest and knew almost everyone there, said Darrin Clodt, his KCSO Ridgecrest substation beat partner. Together, they encountered a wide variety of life-or-death situations. Clodt attributed Braem’s humor for bringing levity amid difficult times, he added.
Braem’s booming laughter could be heard blocks away and informed everyone of his whereabouts, Crow and her siblings said. His storytelling skills enchanted others, and he could draw a smile out of almost anyone.
“When you talked to him, it always seemed like you were the only one in the room,” said Jessica Glover, Braem’s daughter.
Braem was originally in the construction business, but left to join public service. The deputy was hired by the Ridgecrest Police Department for about five years, and then served for 15 years as a KCSO deputy sheriff.
Helping others was integral to his character and his true calling, family and friends said.
Michael Scott, a former lieutenant with the KCSO and Braem’s boss, said many former arrestees thanked Braem for arresting them — a rare feat in their field, Scott added.
“Mike treated everyone with dignity and respect,” Scott said.
Beyond his service, Braem was a family man. Scott recalls how the 61-year-old’s eyes would light up with pride when he talked about his five kids and 14 grandkids.
Phillip Braem, Mike’s son, remembers the fun his dad brought to their family. They went hiking, gazed at the stars and learned how to fix many items around the house. Crow, his daughter, recalls how he always picked up the phone and never let anyone down.
He also loved motorcycle riding and fishing. He also possessed another talent: playing guitar. Braem was in a local band called Driving 395 and sang at his local church.
He instilled his love of ’70s rock music in all her siblings, Crow said. When she hears the song “Somewhere Somehow” by Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith, she hears her father’s voice singing these lyrics in particular:
“Somewhere far beyond today/ I will find a way to you/ And somehow through the lonely nights/ I will leave a light in the dark / Let it lead you to my heart.”
Braem’s service is scheduled for 9 a.m. Dec. 17 at the Desert Christian Center on 100 E. Bataan Ave., Ridgecrest.