Rides prove to be a major attraction at the Kern County Fair

Thousands of Kern County residents descended upon the Kern County Fair and enjoyed the various attractions Saturday.
A rainbow pillar swung kids about 100 feet in the air; water drenched riders in the White Water ride. Mega Flip whirled children around, while swinging from side to side.
Kimberly Herrera, 15, swayed slightly as she and her friends burst out of Alien Invasion, another ride. Herrera said the attraction rapidly spins inside a makeshift spaceship and drops you.
“Yes,” Herrera said, giggling when asked if she felt as if she was in space.
For some, the resurgence of the fair, which ends Sunday, is welcome after it shuttered last year because of the pandemic.
Ride attendant Cody Galinez was unemployed for the last year and a half, he said. He started working in the fields with his friends, but Galinez still noted the scarce nature of any jobs.
“I’m having a lot of fun being back at work,” Galinez said. “A year and a half off was terrible.”
Galinez managed a rope ladder that frequently flipped and caused the climber to fall. To win, maneuver close to the top, and score stuffed animals or jerseys from well-known athletes.
Alyssa Ramirez decided to take that challenge. In 2019, Ramirez attempted the rope, but failed, her father Raymond Ramirez said.
This year would be different, she promised. The 13-year-old slowly hoisted herself onto the rope ladder. She attempted to climb onto the next rung.
The ladder flipped and she fell atop a blue and yellow inflatable pillow.
“That was even worse than last year!” Raymond said, as he laughed.
Raymond cherishes moments like these with his daughter. He has been coming to the Kern County Fair since he was 12 and sought to make memories with his own family.
“This is quality time with my daughter,” Ramirez said. “It’s where we bond, where we connect.”
He voiced concerns about the pandemic, but didn’t want to disrupt the annual tradition with his family.
Herrera said she wasn’t too worried about the pandemic because she is vaccinated. She thought by wearing a mask and keeping well away from others, she would be fine.
Raymond noted the strong turnout this year — many congregating around the rides waiting their turn and the entrance had people lined up all the way to the parking lot.
“There's a great response regardless of what's going on with this pandemic,” the father said.