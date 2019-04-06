Nearly five months after the Santa Monica-based startup, Bird, dropped off 200 electric scooters on Bakersfield streets, the vehicles have been used more than 24,000 times, according to company data.
The scooters, which are stationed throughout the city in clusters called nests, caused a stir in December when they first appeared because Bird did not announce in advance to either local residents or city officials that it would be bringing its business to the city.
But months after their debut, the scooters have become a normal sight in Bakersfield, and as the excitement following the initial release has worn off, residents say ridership seems to be declining.
However, that hasn’t stopped some Bakersfield citizens from using the service, and hoping Bird sticks around for the foreseeable future.
“I feel like I’m in San Francisco now,” Bakersfield Art Association employee Marcelo Rodriguez said of seeing the scooters downtown. “It’s great. When you go out, you don’t have to walk. You can use them anytime. They’re very convenient.”
Birds’ uses are heavily concentrated downtown and at CSU Bakersfield, with virtually no use on the eastern side of the city.
The scooters are placed in designated areas each morning and can be ridden anywhere and left at the destination. Each night chargers drive to the scooters’ locations to pick up them up and charge them overnight.
Bird, which formed in late 2017, has expanded to more than 100 cities. The company says 10 million rides occurred in the first year of business.
Although the scooters are most prominent in cities like San Diego, where they can seem to be on every street corner at times, the company says it hopes to be successful in places like Bakersfield.
“We believe our service can work in many communities to reduce carbon emissions and to make people’s lives easier,” said Mackenzie Long, a Bird spokesperson.
The city of Bakersfield has entered into a one-year agreement with Bird to allow the company to operate during a trial period.
City officials hope to evaluate the scooters’ impact on the city over a year and potentially add requirements to the permit that allows the company to place its devices around the city.
So far, safety has not been a significant problem, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
“Honestly, there’s been a pretty minimal impact so far,” said BPD Public Information Officer Nathan McCauley.
The scooters have been involved in 26 calls to the police department, according to a keyword search of the city’s database conducted by McCauley.
“I was actually expecting more involvement because (the scooters) were a new thing downtown,” McCauley said. “But five calls per month is not really a big thing.”
Of the 26 calls, six involved traffic enforcement and two involved minor injuries.
In many cases – such an incident in which a person drove a scooter to an RV park before being pepper sprayed in the restroom by the owner for allegedly trespassing – the scooters’ involvement was incidental.
However, the search was not perfect. It did not return the most notorious use of a Bird scooter in Bakersfield.
In early January, a woman allegedly dragged a dog behind a scooter as she drove a scooter down a local street.
The case generated intense interest. The woman pleaded not guilty to animal cruelty charges.
But despite occasional bad publicity, Bird has continued in Bakersfield. The city is even a testing site for the company.
Bird is testing experimental locks in Bakersfield, that could potentially be used throughout the world if successful.
“Because we’re so new, we’re constantly looking for ways to make our service better, and part of that is launching small tests and piloting different things,” Long said.
The electric scooter revolution, sometimes called “rideshare 2.0” appears to be here to stay.
Soon, even more scooters could join Bird on the city’s streets.
Two other scooter companies, Lime and Spin, have expressed interest to city officials about coming to Bakersfield.
Although they do not appear to have arrived yet, chances are more electric scooters could be here soon.
