Riders compete at Triple C Ranch Horse Hotel barrel-racing fundraiser

More than 200 riders competed on horseback over the weekend during barrel races in the arena at the Triple C Ranch Horse Hotel.
The event, which was organized at the ranch by owner Kimberly Hatch as a fundraiser in memory of her longtime friend Amanda Gardner, supported the A-Z Foundation, a cause which was near and dear to Gardner.
Gardner, who died in 2018 at age 32, was a big supporter of the A-Z Foundation, according to Rodney Torres, cofounder of the nonprofit that uses its resources to help veterans and their families in a number of different ways — "everything from 'A to Z,'" according to Torres.
The event hoped to raise several thousand dollars to support the foundation, but an exact total was unknown as of Sunday afternoon. The funds from this weekend specifically will be used to send veterans on a hog-hunting trip, which was also something that Gardner enjoyed, according to the event's organizers.
The Triple C Ranch Horse Hotel is a venue sanctioned by the West Coast Barrel Racing Association, Hatch said, and ranked No. 8 as a top-10 producer, referring to how often it produces winning riders. The venue, which is located at 5818 S. Fairfax Road in Bakersfield, has events scheduled for most weekends throughout the summer, she added.
For more information, call 661-845-6937.