Rick Neuwirth, local radio's 'Dr. Rock' who later worked as police dispatcher, dies at 70

They called him Dr. Rock back when Bakersfield’s DJs were live, loud and local, their voices carrying for miles up and down the highways and byways of the San Joaquin Valley.
Rick Neuwirth, who for years sat behind the mic during morning drive-time on KKXX 107.9 FM, before he later became a police dispatcher in Arvin, died Tuesday after a long battle with a rare and fatal disease known as multiple system atrophy. He was 70.
"He was my best friend and concert buddy. He was the father of my child. He was quite a man, and I will miss him greatly," said Neuwirth's wife of 31 years, Judi Neuwirth.
Born in Bakersfield on July 7, 1951, Neuwirth already realized he wanted to be on the radio by the time he graduated from North High School in 1969.
"We used to drive out to KAFY radio where they had a big window you could watch the DJs through," remembered Chris Squires, who met Neuwirth when the two were teens.
The aspiring DJs studied Jerry Clifton. They watched him spin records and somehow make significant connections with a broad AM radio audience through the power of his voice and the music he shared.
The boys soaked it up as if they were getting private lessons from a master.
Both would go on to enjoy long careers in radio. Squires would later work with Neuwirth at KKXX, which was owned at the time by Buck Owens Productions.
"As a kid, Rick started knocking on doors," his wife said. Any chance he got to work at a radio station he took.
"I think Chris was the one who put him on the air for the first time," Judi Neuwirth said.
For a time he was the "No. 1 jock in town for morning drive-time," the coveted time slot that reached large numbers of commuters heading off to work every weekday morning, she said.
"He was a hard worker. He was good with people," Squires said. "He always had a big smile and a great laugh."
Rick and Judi would marry in 1990. Later they were blessed with a daughter, Kylie.
Neuwirth loved working for Buck Owens, who was regularly in and out of the old studios on North Chester Avenue. But the radio industry was changing radically. Why pay salaries to live disk jockeys when ever increasing corporate ownership could use automated systems and prerecorded shows to keep the signal from ever going dead?
Eventually, Neuwirth would be faced with one of the toughest decisions of his life. He would leave radio forever to go into a very different field.
On Jan. 2, 2002, he started working for the city of Arvin as a dispatcher for the Arvin Police Department.
"Rick and I met at the Arvin PD," remembered Carl Nicita. But it was as if the fast friends were living at least partly parallel lives. Both had been in radio, and both had moved on to police dispatch.
But their tastes in music varied slightly.
"He was one of those guys stuck in the '60s," Nicita said, chuckling.
Neuwirth had an encyclopedic mind for classic rock.
"Rick was such a funny, generous and loving man," Nicita's wife, Beverly, said. "He had an immense love for his wife, Judi, and daughter, Kylie.
"His knowledge of music — especially from 1960s — was amazing. We played many games of music quiz show on google and he always won."
Over the past few years, the Nicitas watched as their friend's health deteriorated. But still they continued to visit, sharing meals and playing board games.
Neuwirth's death did not come as a surprise. In a way, it was a blessing.
"I am sure the heavens are booming with Rick Radio '60s music and Rick is peacefully basking in the harmonies."