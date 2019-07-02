Kern County Secret Witness is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the location of McFarland City Manager John Wooner, who has been missing since May 14.
The anonymous tip line operates 24 hours a day and is used by local law enforcement agencies to receive information on crimes.
Few details on Wooner’s disappearance have been released since he went missing.
The 57-year-old was last seen visiting a relative’s gravesite at the Hillcrest Cemetery in Bakersfield. He was driving a silver Dodge Durango owned by city of McFarland.
Although public interest in the case has been high, no updates on Wooner’s possible fate have been made available by local investigators.
Anyone with information on the disappearance can call the Secret Witness phone line at 661-322-4040.
Others with information may also call Detective Keith Cason at 661-326-3868 or the Bakersfield Police Department general line at 661-327-7111.
