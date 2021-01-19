The reward for information leading to the return of two California City boys who went missing in December has now grown to $100,000.
Victory Baptist Church and West Coast Realty are the latest California City organizations to contribute funds to the effort to find Orrin and Orson West, who are 4 years old and 3 years old, respectively.
Victory Baptist and West Coast Realty each recently donated $10,000, adding to the $30,000 put forward by the extended family of the two boys, $25,000 offered by California City itself, $10,000 each from Greenstone Cannabis Retail and Preferred Towing and $5,000 from Murphy’s Pools and Spas.
Those with information on the whereabouts of Orson and Orrin are encouraged to call the California City Police Department at 760-373-8606.
The two boys have been missing since Dec. 21, when their adopted parents Trezell and Jacqueline West say they wandered off while playing in their backyard.
The community has been given scant updates by the California City Police Department, although Police Chief John Walker has said he suspects foul play. The disappearance has caused a significant reaction within California City and beyond as amateur investigators piece together bits of information to try to discover what might have happened to the boys.
Although the Bakersfield Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Kern County Sheriff’s Office have contributed to aspects of the search, nothing has come to the public’s attention about the boys’ whereabouts.
Last week the California City City Council voted to extend the city’s portion of the reward money to Jan. 26, according to a report in the Antelope Valley Press.
CCPD did not respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.