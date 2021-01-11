The reward money for information about the whereabouts of two missing California City boys continues to grow.
On Monday, the extended family of Orson and Orrin West announced they were offering $30,000 for information leading to the return of the 3- and 4-year-old children. Added to the rewards other businesses and the city have already announced, and total compensation for pertinent facts is now $80,000.
“By far, it’s the highest reward ever in Cal City. I’m sure of that,” said Rick Jones, owner of Greenstone Cannabis Retail and Preferred Towing, which have offered a combined $20,000. “It’s the unknown that gets people going, and I think people are going to keep going and going and going until there’s some kind of closure.”
Jones said the involvement of two young children was the reason he got involved in the search. The boys have been missing since Dec. 21, when their adopted parents, Trezell and Jacqueline West, say they were last seen playing in their backyard on Aspen Avenue.
Their disappearance has caused a frenzy in the city of around 14,000 about an hour east of Bakersfield. Although California City Police Chief John Walker has said he suspects foul play, there have been no breaks in the case even as it stretches past the three-week mark.
“There’s all sorts of conspiracy theories out there,” said Carolinda Fleming, a California City resident who has searched adamantly for Orrin and Orson. “We’re hoping and praying that the boys are found healthy and they are unharmed, but if the worst case scenario does prevail, we at least need closure so these two little babies can rest in peace.”
Hundreds have taken up the search in both California City and Bakersfield, where Trezell and Jacqueline previously lived. Between 50 and 100 people gathered near Casa Loma and Lotus Lane in Bakersfield in the first week of January to search an area believed to be the couple’s residence before they moved.
Search organizer Adrian Saenz, with Bakersfield Street Media, said there’s speculation the children didn’t even make it to California City.
“It’s heartbreaking, and the story really doesn’t add up,” he said.
Communicating through the blogging platform Medium, the boys’ extended family said they did not hope to gain anything financially from the tragedy.
“We ask that you do not give to individuals who have already attempted to profit off of this horrendous situation involving six innocent children,” they wrote. “Again, we are not asking for money — we only want the boys found. If you want to give please contact officials in California City, California and (Bakersfield), California who are leading aspects of the investigation — they may have needs that can be supported financially by the general public.”
The California City Police Department did not respond to a request for comment Monday.
Even as no new evidence has become public knowledge, interest in California City has not waned.
“I feel like I was the day when we (were alerted), on Dec. 21,” Fleming said. “Find them, find what happened to them one way or another. Our community is a passionate community and we honor children, our elderly, everybody in the community. For something like this to be blamed on it happening in Cal City has us all in uproar.”
CCPD can be reached at 760-373-8606. The Bakersfield Police Department can be reached at 661-327-7111.
Californian News Editor Teddy Feinberg contributed to this report.