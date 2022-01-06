Revisiting the green bin: Bakersfield gets ready to do more composting

Though big questions remain about Kern County's transition to greater recycling of organic waste, the primary issue looks pretty well established: Get ready for a manageable change to your daily routine.
If you've got a green bin, plan on using it more frequently for a wide variety of food scraps. If you don't have one, it's probably coming, and it won't be enough anymore to just separate out bottles, cans and cardboard.
City spokesman Joseph Conroy said Thursday switching to organic recycling will be like it was years ago when people got used to putting cans, bottles, paper and cardboard in blue bins.
"It was a big change for people," Conroy said. "It's a matter of changing your thinking on what waste is and how it needs to be processed."
Under state law, everyone in California should have made the transition to recycling organics by Jan. 1. But Sacramento is treading lightly at first, and no penalties are expected as long as municipalities make adequate progress toward removing three-quarters of the organic material that was going to landfills by 2025.
The reason is climate change. When food waste decomposes, it puts off the potent greenhouse gas methane. Compost is seen as a good option that converts the waste to good use in local agriculture. Whether other options surface locally remains to be seen.
Kern government has taken the lead in coordinating much of the local response to the state requirements. Public works officials have proposed raising by 71 percent a fee that's added to residential property tax bills, plus increasing so-called gate and bin fees at county landfills. The revenue would pay for investments in the tens of millions of dollars to build additional composting capacity and potentially other waste-diversion facilities that might yield a marketable byproduct.
Before even starting to talk about choosing a processing technology, the county Board of Supervisors decided Tuesday to postpone a decision on raising county fees to raise money for the work staff say will be needed. Supervisors chose to hold off after the city of Bakersfield's solid waste director, Kevin Barnes, asserted existing county and private facilities in Kern currently use less than a fifth of their total permitted capacity each year, and that the unused portion could be used to process organic waste.
From a consumer perspective, the process will take place on a simpler level. Consumers are to stop putting food waste in the brown or gray bin along with regular trash. Instead, they are supposed to put it in the green bin.
Paper, newsprint and cardboard can also go in green waste bins, but preferably only if they have food or grease on them, like a pizza box or takeout cardboard container. People will otherwise be asked to keep putting paper goods in the blue bin.
Conroy, the city spokesman, said Bakersfield's green waste will continue to go to the municipally owned composting facility on Mount Vernon Avenue. Historically, it has handled mostly hard trimmings, grass clippings and the like. But now it will take in organics like cooked meat, small amounts of grease, dirty napkins and leftovers that have gone bad.
He noted the city expects the Mount Vernon facility will be able to handle the larger volume that will come from the state-mandated changes.
Regardless, do not put plastics in the green bin, Conroy emphasized. Also avoid putting pet poop in with organic waste because it can put up red flags when the material is tested. Instead, he said to put excrement in with regular trash.
While single-family homes in the city should already have green bins, residential complexes with more than five units may not. Conroy said that's likely to change soon and that conversations have been going on for years about setting up organics recycling at apartment buildings.
The county's assistant public works director, Lynn Brooks, said by email Thursday the most common tip she hears at workshops and meetings is the value of keeping a small container on the kitchen countertop to temporarily store food waste.
One other idea she's heard is to freeze leftover food waste then place it in the green bin on pickup day.
"Not sure how many folks we can get to do that," she wrote, "but … ."