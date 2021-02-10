The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has cleared a deputy who discharged his weapon during an undercover operation in January.
A Critical Incident Review Board said on Tuesday that the deputy, who was not named, acted within department policy in the incident in which no injuries were reported.
According to the KCSO, the deputy was conducting an undercover narcotics investigation alongside an agent of the Drug Enforcement Administration on the morning of Jan. 19, in the parking lot behind a McDonald's and Panda Express in the 13000 block of Merle Haggard Drive when the shooting took place.
The department released a YouTube video explaining the facts behind the case. According to the video, the deputy and DEA agent, both undercover, approached the suspect vehicle with three passengers inside at around 10:49 a.m.
While speaking to the suspects, the deputy noticed one suspect in the back seat reaching underneath an article of clothing before pointing a black handgun at the DEA agent’s face, the KCSO said. The suspect then grabbed the agent and attempted to pull them into the vehicle before the deputy pulled the agent away, according to the KCSO.
The suspect, who was later identified as a juvenile, leaned out of the vehicle and pointed the gun at the deputy, threatening to shoot, KCSO said in the video. The deputy then fired two-rounds from their department-issued handgun.
When the suspect vehicle started to drive away, the deputy stopped shooting.
The KCSO said neither the deputy nor DEA agent had time to identify themselves prior to the shooting.
Later, the KCSO Air Support Unit located the three suspects before they were apprehended. The Sheriff's Office said deputies found a handgun in the bushes near the area where the suspects were hiding.
As part of the incident, Adrian Rodriguez-Cardenas was arrested on suspicion of robbery, attempted kidnapping, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of narcotics for sale, possession/purchase for sale of a narcotic or controlled substance.
Keisean Rockmore was also arrested on suspicion of robbery, attempted kidnapping, possession of narcotics for sale, possession/purchase for sale of a narcotic or controlled substance, and destroying or concealing evidence.
The juvenile was arrested on suspicion of robbery, attempted kidnapping, attempted murder, assault with a firearm on a person, transport/sell narcotics or controlled substance, purchase/possess narcotics or controlled substance, criminal threats, and possession of a concealed firearm by a minor.