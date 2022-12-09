Review board clears deputies, Tehachapi PD officer in Nov. 3 officer-involved shooting death

Law enforcement review boards have determined that two Kern County Sheriff's deputies and one Tehachapi Police Department officer acted within policy when they responded to a domestic disturbance on Nov. 3 and shot a man.
Tyler Mathew Nastazio, 26, died at the scene, the KCSO previously reported. At the time he was the suspect in the stabbing of one or more people during an incident inside a home at the Willow Springs Mobile Home Park in the 14000 block of Tehachapi Boulevard, just east of the Tehachapi city limits.
According to a Critical Incident Review video released by the KCSO on Friday, Tehachapi Police responded to a 911 call and arrived at the scene at 7:13 p.m. and sheriff's deputies arrived about two minutes later. The caller had reported that a man in the home, who was her nephew, had stabbed another man, taken people's phones and that her mother was missing. The woman was later located.
A video report using body camera footage shows officers breaking a window to rescue a man who was bleeding with visible stab wounds. According to the KCSO report, there were two victims with one taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment. Both survived.
Law enforcement officers rammed open the front door to the home after there was no response to their requests to have it opened. In the video footage published by the KCSO on YouTube, a man can be seen facing the doorway with a knife in each hand. The KCSO reports that he lunged at the law enforcement officers, at which time he was shot and killed.
"After reviewing all the facts involved in this case, the Critical Incident Review Boards for Kern County Sheriff’s Office and Tehachapi Police Department determined the use of force used in this incident was within departmental policy for both agencies," the KCSO said in a news release on Friday.
The video released in conjunction with the report about the review begins with a 911 call from a woman who was pretending to be talking to a friend and told the dispatcher that her nephew, Tyler, was having a psychotic breakdown and had stabbed her mother's roommate. The call was terminated and a man identified as the suspect answered a return call from the dispatcher, then hung up.
In addition to showing body cam footage of the incident, the video shows photos of two knives said to have been held by the suspect.
The KCSO reported that Deputy Cody Taylor and Deputy Jeffrey Fisher and Officer Jared McCombs of TPD were placed on routine administrative leave pending completion of the investigation.
The KCSO convened a Critical Incident Review Board on Tuesday to consider the use of force in the officer-involved shooting and the TPD did the same on Wednesday.
