It's impossible to quantify the impact Monsignor Craig Harrison has had on Bakersfield.
At times it has seemed he is not just the pastor of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, but the adopted pastor of the city itself.
Now the 59-year-old priest is engaged in what may be the battle of a lifetime following word from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno that he has been placed on paid leave pending an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct with a minor dating back several years.
The investigation is twofold. The diocese will conduct its own inquiry. And the police department in Firebaugh — the Fresno County farm town where Harrison was a young, small-town pastor — will launch a criminal investigation.
The news was jarring to many who attended noon Mass at St. Francis on Thursday.
"We have known Craig Harrison since he was in high school," said Aggie Castro, who dissolved into tears when a reporter informed her of the allegations.
"My daughter, Patricia, went to school with Father Craig — all my family did ... I can't believe this," Castro said. "He was a good young man all through high school ... and he continues to be a good man."
Castro, who uses a walker to get around, was adamant.
"Father Craig, I'm praying for you," she said.
When told that Harrison has said he will fight to clear his name, Becky Cummings, Castro's daughter, stood in support of the embattled priest.
"I believe Father Craig," she said.
But she also said she will not automatically refute the statements by the alleged victim.
Cummings recalled that the church on H Street was languishing, even sinking, before Harrison was appointed pastor in 1999. Through his presence and leadership, the parish has been renewed, she said, and is better than ever.
But she's concerned that once the specter of abuse is attached to anyone's name, it's difficult to erase.
"It's hard to come back from something like this," Cummings said.
Harrison's popularity is not surprising. Neither is the love and respect thousands of local residents — including non-Catholics — appear to have for the veteran priest.
His charisma is easily apparent, his intelligence obvious. And his sense of humor is legendary — even at sad occasions like funerals, where he has been known to lift people up with both his wisdom and his humor after they have been laid low by life and circumstances.
At the 2017 funeral of newly elected Bakersfield City Councilman Jeff Tkac, Harrison brought laughter to the overflow gathering, even as in the next breath, he asked hard questions.
In 2012, his name joined those of Buck Owens and Merle Haggard on the Fox Theater's "Walk of Stars."
It was one of scores of local reminders of how the homegrown priest’s own star has risen steadily since his return to the parish where he served as an altar boy in his youth.
Over the past 20 years, Harrison has been an affable local personality, participating in various civic events, competing in a local dancing competition and singing at the Bakersfield Media Music Jam.
At the same time, he is almost an icon in Bakersfield Catholic circles. He is known for embracing social media and videos as a means of reaching congregants. For more than 40 years, Harrison has embarked on an annual summer pilgrimage to the birthplace of his parish’s namesake.
In 2010, Harrison wrote to The Californian that it was "beyond belief" when he read about a former Los Angeles Times religion writer who told a local audience he had lost his faith after spending eight years writing about Catholic Church sex scandals.
"It would have been a train wreck for me, too, if I had summed up thousands of years of history and ministry by placing blame on a few ministers (less than 4 percent) who have abused children, a fake healer, or an 'in it for the money' evangelist,” Harrison wrote in a letter published as part of a column in the newspaper.
"I would love to give him a list of names who quietly and humbly sacrifice their lives for the Gospel and their communities. These are the same people that are on their way to Haiti. The same people who work in poverty areas, choose to serve the poorest of the poor, the sick and incarcerated and who live what they preach.
"It's easy to find the few 'bad apples.' But in my experience they are the minority. I have met great officers of the law, judges, doctors, ministers, who have made this world a better place."
But Harrison has also made it clear that the church — and its priests — have at times fallen short in responding to the clergy abuse scandals.
In February, columnist Jose Gaspar reached out to Harrison about an upcoming worldwide summit hosted by Pope Francis to address sexual abuse in the church. Harrison told Gaspar in an email: "My hope is that ... the Catholic Church will do two things: Continue to publicly repent of their failings to minister to victims of clergy sexual abuse and offer healing; and continue — as has been done since 2002 — to commit themselves to greater and greater appropriate transparency when dealing with accusations by victims."
Harrison was born in 1959 at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital. Decades later, the interfaith chapel at the hospital would be named in his honor.
As a youth, he attended St. Francis School where his father coached the baseball team. He then moved to Franklin and Emerson Junior High.
Harrison was elected student body president at BHS in his senior year. At the same time his father, Donald Harrison, was the school’s activities and athletics director.
The young Harrison swam distance freestyle for the Drillers for four years.
After graduating from BHS in 1977, Harrison went off to UCLA to study business.
It was there that he realized something was missing in his life.
He entered St. John’s Seminary in Camarillo in 1981, but not before embarking on a six-week backpacking trip in Europe.
A 5-by-7-inch photo of the future priest shaking hands with the pope arrived in the Harrisons’ mail. He was clearly on a path to the priesthood.
Harrison was ordained Sept. 12, 1987. He served as a deacon and then priest for the Catholic churches of Merced in 1987-88. He was associate pastor of St. Francis Church in Bakersfield in 1989.
Eventually he was transferred to St. Joseph’s in Firebaugh, where he served for seven years before returning to his home parish in Bakersfield.
When he returned home to become pastor at St. Francis all those years ago, Harrison talked about how even the best laid plans can be turned upside down.
“Here’s how I live my life," Harrison told The Californian. "Every day is a surprise. I plan it. God changes it."
It's a lesson that has never been more real.
I will never believe that this is true until I hear him say that it happened... It so easy to accuse someone. As a priest, much like a teacher, if you’re accused, you are assumed guilty until you can prove your innocence...
