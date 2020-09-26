It was earlier this summer when Joe Munoz Jr. walked outside his family’s Casa Munoz restaurant only to discover that someone had punched a gaping hole in the Mexican food eatery’s outdoor sign.
Talk about putting a damper on your day.
Surviving the COVID-19 lockdown, and 2020 in general, has been stressful enough, Munoz said, without adding random and senseless vandalism to the list.
But then something happened that raised the spirits of the family — and brought smiles to many in the community as well.
"It blew me away," Munoz said at the time.
Somehow, a good Samaritan had recreated the sign to perfection, matching the font and the colors — and then in the dark of night without the knowledge of the Munoz family, had installed the newly formed sign.
Now, nearly three months later, Jerad Webb — and his team at California Neon Signs in Bakersfield — has been revealed to be the mastermind behind the random act of kindness.
After receiving a news tip regarding the identity of the do-gooder, this reporter called Webb for his side of the story.
"Yes, it was us," Webb confessed.
The sign-maker said he and his family have eaten at Casa Munoz "off and on for years," but he never knew the extended family that operates the Union Avenue restaurant.
It all kind of happened by accident.
"I was on my way to a meeting. It was early in the morning," Webb recalled.
He drove by Casa Munoz, noticed the damaged sign and pulled over to check it out.
He met an older gray-haired gentlemen outside who he realized was a member of the Munoz family. It turned out to be Joe Munoz, the father of Joe Munoz Jr.
"I didn't tell him who I was," Webb remembered. But the sign professional was able to learn that the family hadn't yet ordered a replacement.
"I snapped a photo of it and got the measurements," Webb said.
When he got back to his shop, he went to work.
Webb and his team are well known locally, having worked on some of the most recognizable signs in Bakersfield, from the Fox Theater to Pyrenees Cafe, Amestoy's to the Silver Fox.
Webb used a combination of two graphics software programs to match up the new sign to the old one. And for the material, he decided not to use acrylic, which was used to make the damaged sign.
"I used Lexan," he said. "It won't break."
According to the manufacturer, the thermoplastic material boasts an impact strength 250 times greater than that of glass and 30 times greater than acrylic.
"If you're going to fix it, you might as well do it right," Webb said, laughing.
Then the fun part began.
"Two of my guys went out at about 5 in the morning to Casa Munoz," he said.
They had it installed — better than new — before the arrival of Joe Munoz Sr., who is almost always the first to arrive.
When the Munoz family realized what had happened, they responded with amazement and gratitude.
"It looks like we have a new sign up! And to our surprise, we have NO IDEA who made this and put it up!" the restaurant posted that day on social media.
"There are no words for the gratitude we feel to whoever did this!" the post continued. "We hope one day to find out who you are so we can repay you somehow!"
Now they know. But Webb isn't looking for payment.
"I did this because I knew we could," he said. "We never expected anything for it."
Besides, Webb works with a lot of restaurants, and he's fully aware of what they've been going through.
This week, when a reporter shared the news with the younger Munoz, joy and laughter began pouring out of the phone.
"This is so awesome," he said. "We need to go over there and thank them.
"I'm going to take my dad over there so we can say thank you," Munoz said.
When Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh heard about the guerrilla good deed, and learned that Webb had been outed for it, she said she intends to present him with a certificate of recognition.
"Jerad's hidden act of kindness exemplifies the benevolent character of our community," Goh said in an email. "I applaud Jerad for his selfless generosity and caring heart for others. He truly is a good Samaritan."
Joe Munoz Jr. knows he and his family are not alone in the trouble they've seen. Many residents and business owners in the city are trying to scrape by. Others are dealing with the loss of family members or friends.
This act of kindness, and others like it, Munoz said, help us remember that we’re all in this together.
"Bakersfield really is that kind of place," he said. "It's really a great little hometown."
Good people make a decent world
What a wonderful and selfless people they are!! No racial division at all, just good people helping good people...God bless them all 🙏
Finally, a decent story from TBC. I just might not cancel my subscription until next month.
