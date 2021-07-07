Returns on CSUB endowment surpass 30 percent

It was a prosperous year for Cal State Bakersfield's endowment as the fund's financial returns closed the fiscal year at a strong 30.41 percent.
Compare that with last year: CSUB's endowment returns came in at 1.51 percent. Endowments at other colleges and universities were down during the peak of the pandemic last year, too, clocking in at 1.8 percent during fiscal year 2020, according to the National Association of College and University Business Officers.
Endowments are investment portfolios supported by donors. Their earnings fund research, cutting-edge programs, facilities and services, said Victor Martin, CSUB's vice president for university advancement.
Donations to the university's endowments go through the CSUB Foundation. Every year, the foundation sets aside 4 percent to spend, and another 1 percent for managing the investment. The remaining returns, plus new donations, help the endowment grow over time.
Tony Parmisano and Todd Au of Graystone Consulting, managers of CSUB's endowment portfolio, refrained from commenting on their client's investments. But in a statement they said the high returns are "positive and hopeful" news for the university.
Martin sounded a note of caution about the returns. As with any numbers tied to the market, the rate of returns can fluctuate.
"It’s not necessarily what we can expect every year," he said.
The foundation was not able to provide final numbers for the endowment's current valuation or the breakdown of investments. The foundation expects to publish numbers as the fiscal year closes, Martin said. Last year the endowment closed just shy of $27 million.
Daniel Petrey, the chief financial officer and of Mestmaker & Petrey Wealth Advisors, noted that the S&P 500 stock market index performed at 38.62 percent during the fiscal year that ran from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021. It's tough to know how the portfolio performed without a sense of where the foundation's investments are, whether equity, bonds or cash.
"They’re kind of in proximity to the market, which isn’t outlandish," Petrey said.
The university has 240 active endowments. Many go to fund specific programs and scholarships such as the Marjorie Lindsey Endowment, which funds the Helen Hawk Honors program, or the Sheldon Endowment, which provides scholarships for CSUB transfer students from Bakersfield College.
This year, Valley Strong Credit Union pledged $1 million for an endowment that pays for a research fellowship related to supporting the B3K regional economic development collaboration.
The largest endowments are the Stiern Library Associates Endowment, Dorothy Jones Endowment, Robert and Edith Cochran Endowment, Harbach-Walter Stiern Library Endowment and Dolores & Victor S. Cerro Endowment. The Grimm Family Center for Agricultural Business Endowment was established in 2020 as the single largest gift in CSUB's history.
It wasn't just the returns that made this year stellar for the foundation. The endowment grew because of fundraising, too.
There were events tied to the 50th anniversary of the university, such as the first-ever giving day on Oct. 1, 2020. The Alumni Hall of Fame event in February 2020 also made the year "a big fundraising year for the foundation," Martin wrote.
"There has been a lot of fundraising activity this year, not simply because of the 50th anniversary, but because we are working every day to support our students in as many ways as possible," Martin wrote.
Editor's note: This story's headline has been amended to clarify that the returns on the endowment surpassed 30 percent.