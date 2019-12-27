Bakersfield Police Chief Lyle Martin's concluded his career with the department Friday. He served more than three decades on the police force.
Police officers and staff thanked Martin for his leadership and Mayor Karen Goh and City Manager Alan Tandy spoke during a ceremony in which Martin was presented with a retirement badge and a ceremonial gauntlet.
Martin has announced that he will take a job as chief investigator for the Kern County District Attorney's office.
Assistant Chief Greg Terry has been named interim chief of the department.
(2) comments
Great now he can double dip on KCERA pension funds...what a joke our pension system is
Why are you angry bro? You obviously have no clue where his salary will come from.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.