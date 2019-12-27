80579559_2425881854329408_4075953341480304640_o.jpg

Retiring Bakersfield Police Chief Lyle Martin, left, was honored by officers and city employees on Friday, the last day of his more than 30-year career with BPD. City Manager Alan Tandy, right, who is retiring in January after 27 years at the city's helm, spoke during the event.

 Courtesy City of Bakersfield

Bakersfield Police Chief Lyle Martin's concluded his career with the department Friday. He served more than three decades on the police force.

Police officers and staff thanked Martin for his leadership and Mayor Karen Goh and City Manager Alan Tandy spoke during a ceremony in which Martin was presented with a retirement badge and a ceremonial gauntlet. 

Martin has announced that he will take a job as chief investigator for the Kern County District Attorney's office.

Assistant Chief Greg Terry has been named interim chief of the department.

PedoHater
PedoHater

Great now he can double dip on KCERA pension funds...what a joke our pension system is

All Star
All Star

Why are you angry bro? You obviously have no clue where his salary will come from.

