Local retailers are pitching in to help local nonprofits during the countdown to the biggest day of the year in Kern philanthropy.
Camelot Park Family Entertainment Center, Cornerstone Bakery Co., The Padre Hotel and four local Papa Murphy's Pizza stores have launched promotions dedicating a portion of their sales to Give Big Kern, an online donation event coming to a head May 7.
The retail promotions raise money that is then distributed by the nonprofit umbrella organization Kern Community Foundation as part of the annual fundraising event that has raised $556,000 since its debut in 2016.
"Thanks to sponsors such as these, we are able to grow community and grow philanthropy by having promotions that engage local individuals and entire families in giving back while having fun," Kern Community Foundation's president and CEO, Kristen Beall, said in a news release.
Camelot Park has pledged to donate $4 to Give Big Kern for every online purchase of a wristband ride pass through May 7.
Cornerstone, at 2100 19th St., Suite D, is making specialty cupcakes featuring Give Big's mascot, Billy the Give Big Goat. For every cupcake sold through May 6, $1 will go to the event; the proceed rises to $2 per cupcake sold on May 7.
On April 30 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Prairie Fire Patio, the Padre is setting aside 10 percent of sales of certain alcoholic drinks — blue Hawaiians and Benton's old fashioneds — for Give Big Kern.
The Papa Murphy's on Stine Road, Rosedale Highway, Coffee Road and North Chester Avenue are giving the event 10 percent of sales placed online using the code "GIVE" through May 7.
Give Big Kern is set up as a competition among the 130 nonprofits participating from across the county. For example, Kern Community Foundation will give out one of many prizes to the nonprofit that raises the most money through the event's website, GiveBigKern.org. The minimum donation is $5, and donors can also volunteer their time to a nonprofit.
The website will begin accepting donations April 7.
Kern Community Foundation's director of community impact, Louis Medina, said the event helps nonprofits year-round. They receive donors' contact information, he said, and charities involved are required to undergo special training if they wish to participate in the event.
Medina said one focus this year is that nonprofits are encouraged to emphasize peer-to-peer fundraising and matching gifts.
"These are strategies for effective online fundraising that are proven to multiply the dollars that an agency can get," he said.
