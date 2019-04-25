This is the first in an ongoing series of stories about Kern County's changing retail landscape.
It's a contrast that's hard to miss: At a time when tenants are needed to fill three major shopping centers in Bakersfield, the kind of stores that might fit the bill are scaling back.
Department stores Sears and JC Penney, home furnishings retailers Bed Bath & Beyond and Pier 1 Imports, intimate-wear seller Victoria's Secret, furniture chain Z Gallerie — these and many more companies announced earlier this year they plan to shutter locations around the country.
The closures, ironically coming at a time of when the national economy continues to expand, result in large part from shifting consumer habits. More and more people are buying products online, forcing brick-and-mortar retailers to reconsider their sales and expansion strategies.
Meanwhile, the biggest symbol of change in Kern County retailing — a 2.6 million-square-foot distribution e-commerce giant Amazon is building just north of Meadows Field Airport — appears on track this year to employ more than 1,000 local workers whose efforts will accommodate the continuing shift toward online shopping.
Are these signs that shopping centers will disappear from Bakersfield's commercial landscape? Will prime real estate set aside for shopping sit empty as consumers stay at home huddled around their computers awaiting their next front-door product delivery?
Probably not, say observers and industry representatives. They emphasize that people still want to shop, just not in the same way they used to.
The consensus is that the challenge facing smart retailers is to balance their e-commerce and brick-and-mortar strategies, to offer people the options people want when they want them — adapt or continue to lose ground.
"Bricks and mortar is not dying. It's a changing environment and retailers need to keep up," said Bakersfield commercial real estate broker Garret Tuckness, senior vice president of retail at Colliers International.
At the largest retail chains, adjustments are already happening, and fast. National retailers including Walmart and Target have rolled out entirely new modes of shopping, allowing customers to choose and pay for products online that can then be picked up at nearby stores.
The focus is increasingly on convenience and immediacy. Recognizing that consumers have less time these days for shopping, retailers are making it easier for consumers to order goods online and then drive to their local store to pick up their orders without ever having to unbuckle their seat belt.
Another way the online and shopping center worlds are merging is a new initiative by Kohl's offering customers the opportunity to come to its stores to drop off products they want to return to Amazon. The service is free of charge and customers don't need to pack the returns for shipping.
At the same time, shopping center developers are changing the way they design their projects.
While traditional, store-based malls can still draw large crowds, many newer centers are looking to attract entertainment tenants such as movie theaters, as well as spas and other services customers can't get at home.
Tuckness, the retail specialist at Colliers International, said he remains busy as national retail chains work to maintain a physical presence. The difference is they're being more cautious and shrinking the amount of space they dedicate to brick-and-mortar stores.
He doesn't view the delays encountered by proposed shopping centers as any kind of ominous sign. More likely, he said, the setbacks reflect challenges specific to each project.
His own experience is that people prefer to buy some things online and other things at a physical store.
"If I'm going to go buy my son a baseball glove," he said, "I want to go and check it out."
The message to retailers, he said, is that they need to balance investments in e-commerce with refinement of their brick-and-mortar shopping experience. He suggested it would be easy to go too far one direction.
"In my opinion, if retailers only focused on their online presence and didn't spend any money on brick and mortar," he said, "they're not going to stay relevant."
