Shopping center project updates

City Lights

Owners of the long-vacant East Hills Mall in northeast Bakersfield have proposed demolishing the existing structure and replacing it with 337,581 square feet of new development across 36 acres.

Although the project suffered a setback when the property owners missed a $7.5 million loan payment due last summer to the previous owner, progress has been made in the city entitlement process. After the site's zoning was changed in 2017, a sign plan was approved in February of 2018, followed nine months later by the city's approval of what's called a planned commercial development plan.

The city says the next step is for the developer to secure demolition, grading and building permits.

The Bakersfield Commons, also known as The Commons

At 97 acres, this mixed-use project at Brimhall and Coffee roads has undergone several changes during about the past 15 years. It now involves 231,360 square feet of new retail space, 120,000 square feet of office and 737 new multi-family residential units.

While the project has frequently encountered delays, there have been signs of progress. After zone changes and land-use entitlements were completed in 2016 and 2017, Bakersfield's Board of Zoning Adjustment approved a helipad for a hospital Adventist Health has proposed at the site.

Next steps include a planned commercial development plan and finalization of the project's grading and building permits.

Bakersfield Gateway

First announced in 2007, this 635,759-square-foot project southeast of the Highway 99-Hosking Avenue interchange would span 80 acres. Its anchor tenant would be Bass Pro Shop outdoors gear store.

Land entitlements were approved in 2016. The next step is for the developer to get the city Planning Commission's approval on a planned commercial development plan. After that, the project requires grading and building permits.

Source: the City of Bakersfield