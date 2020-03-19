Local retailers continue to rearrange their operating hours amid the coronavirus pandemic, in part to protect seniors and other at-risk shoppers facing tough shopping conditions.
Save Mart Cos., owner of seven FoodMaxx and two Save Mart stores in Kern County, was the latest to react to disruptions in normal shopping patterns, saying on Thursday it would set aside 6 to 9 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays for "higher risks" shoppers.
"The company is asking other guests to allow seniors and vulnerable populations, such as pregnant women and those with compromised immune systems, primary access to our stores during these times," the company said in a news release.
The announcement is part of an industry response to the crowds that have swept through grocery stores, putting some products in short supply and pushing the limits of social distancing.
Inventories of certain goods have diminished at many stores in the Bakersfield area. Eggs can be hard to find, as is toilet paper, rice and ramen, though milk and other staples remain in abundance.
On Wednesday, Walmart said it would host a shopping period exclusively for people 60 years and older every Tuesday for one hour prior to regular store operating hours. It said its pharmacies and vision centers would be open during that time.
The company said also it would impose per-customer purchasing limits on items including paper products, milk, eggs, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, water, diapers, wipes, formula and baby food.
Also Wednesday, the Outlets at Tejon said it will cut back its hours to allow extra time for cleaning and disinfecting stores and the shopping center's common areas.
As of Thursday, the new hours were changed to 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
