Results in for Kern Codes competition

The Kern County Superintendents of Schools hosted its inaugural Kern Codes competition on Wednesday, as students from seven participating high schools and middle schools applied their knowledge about computer programming.
Competing schools included Career Technical Education Center, Centennial High School, Bakersfield High School, Fruitvale Junior High, Stockdale High School, Fruitvale Junior High and Valley Oaks Charter School.
Here are the results of the competition, according to a news release from the KCSOS:
Individual Middle School
1st place — Warren Woolf / Valley Oaks Charter School
2nd place — Matthew Sudduth / Fruitvale Junior High
Group Middle School
1st place — Hayliee Tat, Christian Mills, Caidence Hansen / Fruitvale Junior High
2nd place — Barron Tran, Ethan Comstock, Piheng Chan / Fruitvale Junior High
3rd place — Leonardo Alcaraz, Josef Rubinol / Fruitvale Junior High
Individual High School
1st place — Ethan Conner / Centennial High School
2nd place — Harjaisal Brar / Stockdale High School
3rd place — Daniel Martinez / Bakersfield High School
Group High School
1st place — Nik Jensen, Matty Witt, Sam Munoz / Bakersfield High School