A man who had a restraining order against him by his ex-girlfriend told her that a restraining order was not going to stop him from threatening and hurting her.
Devin Bell, 30, was arrested July 9 on suspicion of attempting to inflict injury on a spouse or cohabitant, threatening with intent to terrorize, willful cruelty to a child, and resisting a peace officer. Bell was formally charged July 11 and is being held on $125,000 bail.
Bell is scheduled to appear in court August 2 for his arraignment.
On July 11, Bell was booked on remand for vandalism and weapons possession charges, for which he was formally charged in April. Being booked on remand is a way for a person accused of a crime to be held in jail until their trial. This is typically done when a judge believes a defendant will likely commit another offense, fail to appear or obstruct justice by intimidating witnesses, for example. Bell's being held on $90,000 bail for these charges, totaling his bail to $215,000.
According to Kern County Sheriff's Office reports filed in the Kern County Superior Court, Bell climbed through the victim's kitchen window and demanded to see his three-month-old child, with whom he had with the victim. After he was told to leave, Bell tried to grab the victim by the throat with both hands. When the victim put her hands to her face to prevent him from choking her, Bell slammed the victim against the wall, the report said.
The victim's son attempted to hold his mom and got in between the victim and Bell. Bell then punched the boy in the chest, causing him to fall backward and hit the back of his head, the report said.
Bell threatened the victim, saying he was going to shoot her in the back of the head, "beat her head in," and kill her, the report said. When the victim reminded Bell of the restraining order she had against him, Bell said "a restraining order was not going to stop him," the report said.
This wasn't the first time Bell had threatened or abused the victim, according to the report.
The Air Support Unit and K9 Unit responded to assist deputies in locating Bell. He was later arrested after being chased by deputies at Voorhies Elementary School for about an hour and a half.
According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, intimate partner violence accounts for 15 percent of all violent crime. In California, almost 33 percent of California women and 27 percent of California men experience intimate partner violence, intimate partner sexual violence, or stalking in their lifetimes.
Bell, who has an extensive criminal record, is a known member of the Country Boy Crips and pleaded no contest to a voluntary manslaughter charge in 2011 and spent eight years in prison. He also spent three years after he pleaded guilty to assault likely to cause great bodily injury in 2008.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.