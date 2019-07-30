Do you need help?

In Bakersfield, the Family Justice Center serves as a one-stop shop for victims of domestic violence. Located at 2101 Oak Street, those who have experienced violence or abuse can receive services from the Alliance Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault, the Greater Bakersfield Legal Assistance, victim advocates from the DA's office, Kern County Behavioral Health and Recovery Services, Kern County Department of Human Services and Child Support Services. Off-site partners, like the Bakersfield Police Department, Kern County Sheriff's Office, Dress for Success Bakersfield and Aging and Adult Services also offer support.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is available 24/7 at 1−800−799−7233.