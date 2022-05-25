Restaurant owner reported missing returns home safe

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said a local restaurateur who was reported missing by his family has returned home unharmed.
Christian Gonzalez, owner of The Spot Downtown, was reported missing after he left for work at 4 a.m. April 27 and never turned up that day at The Spot Downtown, an eatery he runs inside the Haberfelde building.
Deputies contacted Gonzalez on Monday, and determined “nothing criminal occurred with his disappearance.”
Through the course of deputies' investigation, they learned Gonzalez was in Las Vegas the day after he was reported missing, and sold his vehicle on April 29 to a Las Vegas resident, according to a KCSO news release.
The investigation is closed, per the KCSO news release.