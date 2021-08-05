Restaurant ordered to pay $200,000 in back wages

A restaurant based in Shafter has been ordered by the U.S. Department of Labor to pay more than $200,000 that the restaurant failed to pay overtime wages.
La Fonda Taquería y Mariscos allegedly paid its workers straight-time pay for overtime hours worked, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Labor. By doing so, the investigation found that the restaurant violated the Fair Labor Standards Act. The employer also failed to maintain complete time and payroll records, according to the release.
Following the investigation, La Fonda Taquería y Mariscos will pay $200,682 in back wages to 49 employees, including cooks and cashiers. The division also assessed $23,265 in civil penalties to address the willful nature of the violations.
La Fonda Taquería y Mariscos has restaurants in Shafter and Wasco, and two in Bakersfield.