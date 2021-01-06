A Kern County Superior Court judge declined Wednesday to issue an injunction sought by local restaurant owners looking for legal clearance to resume outdoor service.
According to minutes issued by the court, Judge Kenneth G. Pritchard ruled that, contrary to a lawsuit filed last month on behalf of three dozen local restaurateurs, Gov. Gavin Newsom did not exceed his authority by restricting their operations amid the COVID-19 crisis.
The minutes go on to say there "might be a financial remedy for plaintiffs." It says a lack of resolution on that question "does not mean the governor cannot make orders."
Pritchard's decision delivered an early setback to a legal effort arising from frustration among local restaurant owners that their livelihoods have deteriorated along with state orders designed to limit the spread of COVID-19.
The Bakersfield lawyer representing the 35 plaintiffs in the case, Tom Anton, said in a written statement late Wednesday that the judge, unsure whether he had the authority to overturn the state ban, had basically asked Anton for "further detail."
The plaintiffs' request for an injunction was aimed at stopping the state from enforcing a ban on outdoor service pending further study on the validity of such restrictions.
The lawsuit contends the state has essentially seized restaurants' businesses without justification or fair compensation.
Besides trying to lift the ban on outdoor service, the suit asks that restaurants be allowed to offer indoor dining at up to one quarter of their capacity or not more than 100 people "if the restaurant complies with all other regulations such as masking and distancing."
Defendants named in the suit are Newsom and four other senior state officials including Joseph McCullough, chief deputy director of California's Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.
After local authorities stated they will not enforce the state's restrictions on restaurants, state government dispatched ABC employees who have threatened eateries continuing to operate in violation of state guidelines, Anton said in an interview last month.
Despite the crackdown, the department has not issued citations to any of his clients, Anton said, and none of them have received written notice to close.
He said one goal of the litigation is to elicit "clear articulation from the governor that he's not going to enforce this order."