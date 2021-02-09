A restaurant consultant specializing in profitability and human-resource matters will join a weekly webinar Wednesday offering advice and resources to local businesses trying to survive the pandemic.
Consultant Celeste Young-Ramos, CEO of the Restaurant Success Center, is set to speak at the one-hour presentation put on by Cal State Bakersfield's Small Business Development Center starting at noon.
Also, host Kelly Bearden, director of the SBDC, plans to discuss practical details of the latest phase of the federal Paycheck Protection Program and other government-sponsored recovery programs.
Go online at www.tinyurl.com/BusinessRelief48 to register for the event.