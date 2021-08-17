Restaurant advisor will offer pandemic advice as part of local business webinar

A free, locally produced webinar set for noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday will include advice for businesses considering workplace policies to address vaccinations, the use of masks, avoiding infection and helping control the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Host Kelly Bearden, director of Cal State Bakersfield's Small Business Development Center, will be joined by Celeste Young-Ramos, CEO of the Restaurant Success Center and an experienced owner, manager and advisor of eateries and other kinds of businesses. In addition to addressing pandemic-related matters, Young-Ramos expects to talk about recruiting and retaining workers.
Bearden will offer updates on the federal Paycheck Protection Program's loan forgiveness portal, as well as money available through the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant, the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program and other government recovery initiatives.
Participants may sign up online at www.tinyurl.com/BusinessRelief75.
The SBDC provides one-on-one consulting for small business owners at no charge. To sign up as a new or existing business, go to www.csubsbdc.com.